Iran vows to continue nuclear program for peaceful purposes despite US airstrikes

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, said Iran would continue its peaceful nuclear program.

He made the statement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the United States hit three Iranian nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

He asserted that the Iranian nuclear program is peaceful as it would be used for electricity generation and others. He said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has declared the Iranian nuclear program peaceful fifteen times.

The ambassador further said that negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program were ongoing when Israel attacked Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and martyred its prominent nuclear scientists, military commanders, to which Iran responded with missiles it had developed.

He also declared Israeli and American attacks on Iran are a clear violation of international law, calling that Israel could not face Iranian missiles for ten days.

“Iran will respond to the US in accordance with the United Nations Charter. Iran will target Americans around the world,” he said.

He thanked the Pakistani government for condemning the attacks on Iranian soil.

The Iranian nuclear commission was investigating the situation after the US attacks in order to ensure safety of public.

“We are ready to fight this war for a long time with the guidance of our leadership and the help of our forces,” he said.

“We have not yet requested the supply of weapons from any country,” he added.