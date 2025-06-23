10-Year Age relaxation introduced for THESE Government Job applicants!

PESHAWAR – If you are struggling with age limits while looking for government job, there is good news for you as new 10-year age relaxation could be your chance to secure seat.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officially rolled out new policy granting up to 10 years of age relaxation for candidates seeking employment in public sector, a move seen as a major step toward inclusive and flexible hiring.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary’s Office, the policy extends general upper age relaxation to applicants across wide range of government positions. The key beneficiaries will be candidates applying for Grade 17 and above posts, as well as those aiming for Secretariat positions of Grade 16 and below—both now eligible for up to 10 years in age relaxation.

For non-Secretariat roles, the authority to grant this concession has been devolved to the respective administrative secretaries and departmental heads. This delegation aims to streamline hiring and provide departments with the autonomy to accommodate eligible candidates more efficiently.

By easing age restrictions, authorities hope to create more inclusive hiring system across provincial departments.

Special Quota

The policy also outlines special consideration for families of public servants who lost their lives in terrorist attacks. Widows and children of these employees will be provided with additional benefits, reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting the families of national heroes.

The age relaxation announcement comes alongside recent amendments to the Civil Servants Rules 2008, indicating a broader effort by the KP government to modernize recruitment policies and improve access to public employment.