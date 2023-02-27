Ushna Shah's nikkah ceremony video wins hearts

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah yesterday tied the knot with beau Hamza Amin in a daytime nikah ceremony in Karachi with her family and friends. On her wedding day, Ushna wore a red dress designed by Warda Saleem.

The big fat luxurious wedding had many well-known faces including A-list celebrities in attendance at the event. The couple was complementing each other to the nines. They wore bright smiles and exuded happiness throughout the day. A-list celebrities like Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeed were present to shower their blessings and best wishes on the newlyweds.

Taking to her Instagram, the Habs star shared a heartwarming video of the intimate ceremony from her wedding day, looking every bit like a princess who found her prince charming.

"Married to my nainonwala Maharaja. I love you, husband???? So grateful to our friends and family for flying in from all over the world. My sister Maha and my friends were my tribes in putting this together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

Many celebrities extended their blessings and prayers to the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Lately, the lovebirds celebrated a bachelorette party with their family and friends. The Parizaad star chose a white gown for the occasion and looked no less than an angel.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, and Aakhir Kab Tak.