Ushna Shah's nikkah ceremony video wins hearts

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah yesterday tied the knot with beau Hamza Amin in a daytime nikah ceremony in Karachi with her family and friends. On her wedding day, Ushna wore a red dress designed by Warda Saleem.
The big fat luxurious wedding had many well-known faces including A-list celebrities in attendance at the event. The couple was complementing each other to the nines. They wore bright smiles and exuded happiness throughout the day. A-list celebrities like Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeed were present to shower their blessings and best wishes on the newlyweds.
Taking to her Instagram, the Habs star shared a heartwarming video of the intimate ceremony from her wedding day, looking every bit like a princess who found her prince charming.
"Married to my nainonwala Maharaja. I love you, husband???? So grateful to our friends and family for flying in from all over the world. My sister Maha and my friends were my tribes in putting this together."
View this post on Instagram
Many celebrities extended their blessings and prayers to the couple.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)
Lately, the lovebirds celebrated a bachelorette party with their family and friends. The Parizaad star chose a white gown for the occasion and looked no less than an angel.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, and Aakhir Kab Tak.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.2
|265.9
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.
However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs0-59-against-dollar-in-inter-bank
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.