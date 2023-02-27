Yasir Hussain's hilarious moment with Nida Yasir leaves fans in fits

Lollywood's favourite couple, Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin tied the knot on Sunday with their industry fellows gracing the extravagant event.

The big fat luxurious wedding had many well-known faces including A-list celebrities in attendance at the event. Some of them were Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain.

In a recent Instagram story, Nawaz shared a funny video featuring Yasir Hussain teasing Nida Yasir about her infamous "1992 World Cup" comment. The video shows Hussain introducing himself, Nawaz, and others, while jokingly adding, "Ye Yasir Hussain hai, ye Yasir Nawaz hai, aur ye 1992 ka World Cup chal raha hai."

For the unversed, during a guest appearance on The Shoaib Akhtar Show, Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi were featured in the first episode. Akhtar asked Nida when Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup, to which she initially responded with "2006?" before Shaista whispered the correct answer, "1992," to her. Yasir then asked Akhtar to repeat the question and said, "When did Pakistan win the World Cup in 2009?" to which Nida confidently responded with "1992."