NASD Pakistan conducts tree plantation drive in Mardan  
Web Desk
12:55 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
NASD Pakistan conducts tree plantation drive in Mardan  
Share

MARDAN - National Association for Sustainable Development of Pakistan (NASDPakistan) Mardan Chapter has successfully conducted the Tree Planation Drive at Shiekh Maltoon Town Park Mardan under the banner of campaign reforestPakistan inspired by the SDGs No. 13 and 15 i.e. Climate Action and Life on Land. 

The City Chapter on through its members & office bearers, has initially planted 100 Pine Trees Association’s City Administrator Laiba Atiq, Members Ibad Sohail, Anum Ali, Maham, Nilofer and others.

The Event was planned and executed merely by the female members of the Association which was partaken by children as well. This is the best example that the Association has given in regards to the Women Empowerment which happens to be the Associations main agenda.

The Event was specially covered by the Team of National Public Radio of America headed by their country Correspondent. Speaking on the occasion, NASDPakistan’s city administrator Laiba Atiq said that we aspire to see SDGs taking roots in Pakistan and NASDPakistan is untiringly undergoing the efforts to boost Climate Action, Zero Poverty and Hunger and Quality Education.

More From This Category
NASD Pakistan conducts tree plantation drive in ...
12:55 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
SEPMA 2020 Digital Musical Summit takes place ...
10:41 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
School of Tomorrow – The world’s premier ...
10:11 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
SCHOOL OF TOMORROW – UBL to sponsor the ...
01:56 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
'Being alive': French embassy celebrates Night of ...
06:52 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
UBL wins PSX’s ‘Top Companies of the Year’ ...
02:29 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Dutt suffering from stage four lung cancer
06:56 PM | 13 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr