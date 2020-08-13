Govt decides to enhance scope of Kamyab Jawan Programme, says Hafeez
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister's Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh has announced that the government has decided to enhance the scope of Kamyab Jawan Program by increasing the maximum limit of loan from five million rupees to 25 million rupees.
While addressing the media briefing in Islamabad (Wednesday), along with Spaecial Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Hafeez Sheikh said the interest rates on all types of loans under the Program have been reduced to half.
The Adviser said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is making all efforts to provide subsidies to the people and creating more opportunities for establishing their businesses.
Speaking on the occasion, SAPM on Youth Affairs said the core vision of Kamyab Jawan Program is to create employment opportunities in the country.
He said applicants of Kamyab Jawan Program can get information on web site www.kamyabjawan.gov.pk
