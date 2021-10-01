Sirbaz Khan, the first Pakistani climber to conquer 9 of world's 14 highest peaks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan has etched his name into the history books as the 32-year-old became the first Pakistani to summit nine of the world's highest 14 peaks.

Reports in local media quoting Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri cited that Khan achieved the recent feat after scaling the 8,167-metre-high Dhaulagiri mountain in Nepal earlier today (Friday).

The Hunza-based mountaineer was part of the 19-member 'SST-Dhaulagiri I Expd. 2021 Autumn' expedition. It also added that the climbers summited the world's seventh highest peak with Pakistani mountaineers raising Pakistan's national flag upon climbing the top.

The world’s seventh highest mountain forms part of the Himalayas mountain range and is widely known as one of the complicated peaks due to its steep sides and extremely cold climate.

Khan had earlier climbed eight mountains ranging above 8000m, including Mount Everest, Nanga Parbat, K2, and others.

The young climber was also titled the first Pakistani to climb Dhaulagiri. In 2019, he became the first Pakistani to summit the world’s fourth-highest mountain at 8,516m in Nepal, and that’s without using supplementary oxygen.

Pakistan’s Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest 10:23 AM | 12 May, 2021 KATHMANDU – Pakistani young mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, who became the first Pakistani to conquer the Annapurna ...

Meanwhile, Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of a legendary mountaineer, and a number of mountaineers have felicitated him for achieving the feat.

Lots of congratulations to @Sirbazkhan to climb Daulaghiri .

After summitting Daulaghiri he is first Pakistani to summit nine 8000 mountains.#Daulaghiri#mountains#highaltitude#Sirbazkhan pic.twitter.com/YvZMfxX57W — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) October 1, 2021

Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani to climb 9 mountains which are above 8000 meters after successfully climbing Mount Dhaulagiri 8167-M. pic.twitter.com/t8CogsWDov — Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) October 1, 2021

Pakistan's Sirbaz Khan has successfully scaled Dhaulagiri I (8167 m) earlier this morning NPT. With this accomplishment, he has completed 9/14 eight-thousanders thus far. CONGRATULATIONS!🙏



Photo ©: Kamran Ali. pic.twitter.com/lgrrRUfZ2F — Everest Today (@EverestToday) October 1, 2021