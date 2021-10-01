Lahore court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife in money laundering case

LAHORE – An accountability court in Punjab capital indicted Nusrat Shehbaz, the wife of PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, in a money laundering case on Friday.

Reports quoting sources said the verdict was announced at a hearing pertaining to money laundering cases against former CM Punjab and son Hamza filed by the country’s anti-graft watchdog.

Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk framed charges against Sharif’s wife, while she was indicted through a pleader for being in a foreign country for medical treatment – she was earlier declared a proclaimed offender after a prolonged absence.

Meanwhile, the accountability court directed prosecution witnesses to appear at the next hearing to record their depositions and adjourned the hearing until October 18.

Hamza Shehbaz also appeared in the court, while Shehbaz’s request for exemption was accepted. The opposition leader suffered back pain after the fall from stairs and doctors have advised him complete rest.

The National Accountability Bureau has accused the brother of the former PM of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income.