Man attempts suicide by jumping from upper floor of Masjid al-Haram

A person attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the upper floor of Masjid al-Haram.

According to Arab media reports, security personnel immediately transferred the individual to the hospital after he attempted to jump from the upper floor of Masjid al-Haram. Prompt medical assistance was provided to save the person's life.

The identity and nationality of the person attempting suicide were not disclosed. Security forces at Masjid al-Haram have initiated an investigation into the incident.

It is worth noting that in 2017, a Saudi national attempted to set himself on fire in front of the Kaaba, but security forces intervened in time to save him.

Similarly, in 2018, there were three such incidents of suicide. The first incident occurred in June when a French person jumped from the roof of Masjid al-Haram and committed suicide. A week later, a Bangladeshi person also committed suicide in a similar manner. Then, in August, an Arab person also ended his life in the same way.