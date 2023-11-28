Babar Azam buys new purple Lamborghini Aventador worth 26 crores

Pakistani player Babar Azam, who remained in the news for stepping down from captaincy, has reportedly bought a new Lamborghini Aventador worth over Rs 26 crore in Pakistan.

Babar Azam’s shots are no less than a treat to watch as he plays cover drives like he was born into it, and when it comes to owning the finest drives, Babar remains one step ahead of other cricketers.

The flamboyant hitter was recently spotted standing next to a Lamborghini Aventador, a supercar backed by roaring V12 supercars, that is famous for being the poster car of the 21st century.

As the pictures went viral, Pakistani fans congratulated Babar Azam for the latest addition to the car collection. Some fans even notice Babar's new ride resemblance to car in iconic Tarzan: The Wonder Car movie.

Earlier, Babar Azam said he was leaving captaincy through a social media post in which he said that it was quite a difficult decision but it’s the right time to take this call.

He mentioned that he will continue to represent Pakistan as a batter, and thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for supporting him throughout his captaincy tenure.