Gold maintains upside traction in Pakistan

02:55 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
Gold maintains upside traction in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak for second consecutive day of the business week in line with international trend.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola gold price increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs218,400.

Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold surged by Rs686 to reach Rs187,243.

In international market, precious metal went up by $3 to settle at $2,033 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold price went up by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs217,600 while the price for 10-gram gold surged by Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee continued to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on Tuesday despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in stock market.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced its positive trajectory on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed 60,000 points level for the first time in history.

PSX sets new record in historic rally, crossing 60,000 mark amid bullish streak

