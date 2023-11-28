Pakistan ranks worlds’ cheapest country to live in 2023

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been ranked as the cheapest country to live in the world, according to latest rankings issued by the World of Statistics.

Pakistan, a South Asian country currently grappling with economic and political problems, is followed by Egypt on second and India on third spot in the rankings.

However, the cost of living in Nigeria, Libya, Syria, Kenya and other countries is comparatively higher, said the World of Statistics.

Meanwhile, Turkiye has been declared 10th cheapest country in the world.

It comes as Pakistan is facing the unstable political environment and economic challenges. The country is struggling with a wide range of issues, including fiscal deficit, a fragile tax base, inadequate infrastructure, and others.