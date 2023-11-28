Search

Pakistan

ADB approves $180 million loan to improve Pakistan's urban environment

03:29 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
ADB approves $180 million loan to improve Pakistan's urban environment
Source: File Photo

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $180 million loan to improve water supply and solid waste management services in two rapidly growing cities in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Expected to benefit as many as 1.5 million people, the Developing Resilient Environments and Advancing Municipal Services in Punjab Project will curtail excessive groundwater extraction and urban environment degradation by expanding and modernizing urban water supply in Rawalpindi and solid waste management systems in Bahawalpur, the bank said in a press release.

“This project will help make municipal services in these two cities more sustainable, resilient, and less carbon-intensive,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “By helping to deliver reliable water supply and improving waste management, we expect to significantly improve the lives of people in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur.” 

In Rawalpindi, the project will help build new surface water intakes and a water treatment plant with a capacity of 54 million liters a day. It will lay transmission and distribution pipes to serve 82,000 households with metered connections. The financing will also upgrade water pumps and transmission mains to augment surface water supply and establish three pilot district metering areas to enhance operational efficiency.

In Bahawalpur, solid waste collection will be improved through the procurement of waste collection equipment and a new fleet to expand service coverage, to be supported by the new fleet management information system. The project will construct a facility for recycling as well as a floodproof landfill while the existing dump site will be rehabilitated. The financing will also enable the provision of personal protective equipment for informal sector workers.

“Aside from improving infrastructure services, ADB’s project will help enhance the operational efficiency, inclusivity, and financial sustainability of Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Agency and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company,” said ADB Urban Development Specialist Xijie Lu. “We also aimed to be innovative, with some of the project’s components featuring renewable technologies, cost-recovery interventions, and behavioral change and communication elements.”

ADB will also administer a $1 million technical assistance provided by the Republic of Korea e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund, to strengthen the capacity of the Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Agency to address leakages in the city’s water supply network.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:16 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Pakistan ranked the world’s cheapest country to live in 2023

12:32 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from December 1?

11:05 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gains against US dollar in interbank ...

11:27 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

Motorway M-1 closed for traffic as thick fog grips parts of Pakistan

09:19 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

Pakistan and UAE enter new era of cooperation with multi-billion ...

11:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

'Full Beaver Moon', the final full moon of 2023, when can you see it ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:29 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

ADB approves $180 million loan to improve Pakistan's urban environment

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th November 2023

Forex

Rupee loses ground against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.

Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1 288.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.25 77
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759 767
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.93 40.33
Danish Krone DKK 41.88 42.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.63
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 323.37 325.87
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan moves up amid positive global cues; Check today gold price here

KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 28 November 2023

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.

Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: