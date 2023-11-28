Search

Inside Madiha Imam's reception in Arunachal Pradesh

Maheen Khawaja
04:06 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
Inside Madiha Imam's reception in Arunachal Pradesh
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actress Syeda Madiha Imam stands as a prominent figure in the country's entertainment industry. The 32-year-old actress and video jockey has left her mark in numerous well-known Pakistani television dramas and films, including noteworthy projects like "Ishq Jalebi," "Chauraha," "Dil-E-Momin," "Mera Rab Waris," and "Nazar Kay Samnay," among others. Notably, she shared the screen with acclaimed Indian actress Manisha Koirala and Rohit Saraf in the 2017 film "Dear Maya."

Recently, she tied the knot with Moji Basar, an Indian gentleman, in early 2023. Making the announcement on her official Instagram account, Madiha disclosed that Moji hails from the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The lovebirds recently arrived in India to partake in their wedding celebrations hosted in Moji's hometown, surrounded by his family and friends. On November 26, 2023, the couple was honoured with a splendid reception in India, meticulously organized by Moji's family. The festivities were marked by a lavish celebration attended by the bride and groom's loved ones.

Imam exuded grace in a stunning traditional Arunachal Pradesh attire called 'Gale,' characterized by a beautiful pink hue. Opting for a minimalistic approach to her makeup, she let her natural beauty take centre stage.

The groom complemented the occasion impeccably, appearing sharp in a sleek black tuxedo. Among the attendees were Moji's family, close friends, and a handful of noteworthy government officials, contributing to the festive and celebratory atmosphere.

There were many dances by the lovely couple on Bollywood songs like "Tainu Leke" from Salaam e Ishq and "Tattad Tattad" from the movie "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela"

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

