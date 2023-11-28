Inside Madiha Imam's reception in Arunachal Pradesh

Pakistani actress Syeda Madiha Imam stands as a prominent figure in the country's entertainment industry. The 32-year-old actress and video jockey has left her mark in numerous well-known Pakistani television dramas and films, including noteworthy projects like "Ishq Jalebi," "Chauraha," "Dil-E-Momin," "Mera Rab Waris," and "Nazar Kay Samnay," among others. Notably, she shared the screen with acclaimed Indian actress Manisha Koirala and Rohit Saraf in the 2017 film "Dear Maya."
Recently, she tied the knot with Moji Basar, an Indian gentleman, in early 2023. Making the announcement on her official Instagram account, Madiha disclosed that Moji hails from the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.
The lovebirds recently arrived in India to partake in their wedding celebrations hosted in Moji's hometown, surrounded by his family and friends. On November 26, 2023, the couple was honoured with a splendid reception in India, meticulously organized by Moji's family. The festivities were marked by a lavish celebration attended by the bride and groom's loved ones.
Imam exuded grace in a stunning traditional Arunachal Pradesh attire called 'Gale,' characterized by a beautiful pink hue. Opting for a minimalistic approach to her makeup, she let her natural beauty take centre stage.
The groom complemented the occasion impeccably, appearing sharp in a sleek black tuxedo. Among the attendees were Moji's family, close friends, and a handful of noteworthy government officials, contributing to the festive and celebratory atmosphere.
There were many dances by the lovely couple on Bollywood songs like "Tainu Leke" from Salaam e Ishq and "Tattad Tattad" from the movie "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela"
Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.
On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.
Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759
|767
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.88
|42.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.37
|325.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.