TikToker Sana Yusuf’s Killer ‘Kaka’ arrested from Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD – The suspect behind shocking murder of popular Pakistani TikToker Sana Yusuf has been apprehended by authorities in Faisalabad. After tragic killing, the accused fled scene but was traced through the use of Safe City cameras and advanced technology.

The individual has been identified as Kaka, a close friend of Sana. Cops say that the suspect tried to escape but was tracked down thanks to real-time surveillance and coordinated police efforts. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive behind this shocking crime that has sent shockwaves through the social media community and beyond. Authorities have praised the use of modern technology in swiftly capturing the culprit, sending a strong message that justice will be served.

Islamabad Police earlier registered murder case after fatal shooting of 17-year-old TikTok influencer Sana Yousuf in G-13 sector of the federal capital.

The case was lodged at Sumbal police station after Sana’s mother filed formal complaint. In her statement, she told police that while the attacker’s identity is not yet known, she believes she can recognize him if seen again. Based on this, authorities have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown suspect under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 5 PM, when unidentified gunman entered Sana’s residence and opened fire, striking her twice in the chest.

The attacker fled the scene immediately. She was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) but succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

The initial findings suggest the assailant may have been familiar with the victim and possibly entered the home as a guest. The motive remains under investigation.

Cops launched search for the suspect and is reviewing CCTV footage and other forensic evidence. Meanwhile, Sana’s body has been sent for a post-mortem to assist in the ongoing probe.