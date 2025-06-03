Security forces kill 7 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, in two separate operations in Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Mach, Kachhi District on reported presence of the terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were eliminated.

In another IBO conducted in general area Margand, Kalat District, a “Fitna al Hindustan” terrorist hideout was busted and two terrorists were successfully neutralized.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of Indian sponsored terrorism and their facilitators to justice,” ISPR said in a statement.