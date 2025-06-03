Third Day of Eidul Adha not included in Official Holiday List; details inside

QUETTA – Balochistan government officially announced public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, starting from June 5 Wednesday, and lasting until Saturday, June 8, 2025, the second day of Eid.

A formal notification has been issued in this regard said Balochistan will observe Eid holidays earlier than the federal government, which declared holidays from June 6 to June 9. The provincial government, however, has opted not to include Monday, June 9 — the third day of Eid — in its list of official holidays.

It is notified for general Information that the Government of Baluchistan decided to declare 6th ,7th & 8th June, 2025 (Thursday to Sunday) as public holidays, the notification said.

Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on Saturday, June 7. The second day of Eid will fall on Sunday, June 8, while the third and final day of the religious festival will be on Monday, June 9.

Eid holidays span three days to accommodate the religious practice of animal sacrifice, which can be performed on Eid day and the two days that follow. By not extending the holiday to third day, Balochistan government’s move may affect public and private sector schedules on June 9.