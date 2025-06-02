Pakistan notifies Eidul Azha holidays

6:17 pm | Jun 2, 2025
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday officially announced four public holidays for Eidul Azha.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division, signed by Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, confirmed that the holidays will be observed from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9.

A few days earlier, reports indicated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved the four-day holiday plan. However, provincial governments are yet to issue their own notifications.

Eidul Azha in Pakistan will begin on Saturday, June 7.

