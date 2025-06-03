Pakistan weather update: Met office forecasts isolated rains, windstorms till June 7

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that most parts of the country including Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan will experience hot and dry weather throughout the week (June2-7).

However, isolated rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are expected in the Pothohar region, northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) during this period, it said.

In Punjab, hot and dry conditions will prevail in most areas. Isolated rain, thunderstorm, windstorm, and duststorm may occur in southern and northeastern Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and the Pothohar region from June 2 to 5.

In Balochistan, hot and dry weather is expected in most areas, including Quetta, Turbat, Gwadar, Khuzdar, and Zhob. Similarly, most parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas, will remain hot and dry.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will also experience hot and dry weather, but isolated rain, windstorm, and thunderstorm are likely in northern areas such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Malakand, Abbottabad, and Kurram from June 2 to 6.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated rain, windstorm, and thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and surrounding areas from June 2 to 5, continuing till June 7.

National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of NDMA has issued an impact-based weather alert for the period.

NDMA urges all provincial and district authorities to ensure emergency preparedness, remain vigilant, and coordinate with local response units for timely action. The Authority will continue to monitor the evolving situation and provide timely updates.

NDMA advises public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly and flood-prone areas, secure weak structures, trees, power lines, and solar panels, Park vehicles in secure and covered location, farmers should take precautions to protect standing crops from potential hailstorms and gusty winds, travelers and tourists should exercise caution during outdoor and mountain excursions.