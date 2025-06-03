‘No ally supported Pak during conflict with India’: CJCSC Mirza clarifies Pakistan’s self-reliance

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and India engaged in one of deadly military clashes in last 50 years, and it prompted several theories including interference from other countries.

Amid contrasting statements, Pak top General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), said our armed forced managed recent 96-hour military confrontation with India solely through its indigenous resources and capabilities, without any assistance from foreign allies.

Gen Sahir addressed rumors suggesting support from friendly nations, particularly China, including the use of satellite intelligence. He firmly denied these claims. “All the equipment used during the engagement was either produced locally or had already been acquired. But during the actual conflict, only Pakistan’s internal capabilities were employed,” he asserted.

He stressed that brief but serious encounter was handled entirely by Pakistani forces. “We conducted the entire operation independently. No country provided real-time support,” he said.

Although he did not disclose specific date or full scope of the standoff, Gen Shamshad noted that this conflict differed significantly from previous incidents, as it directly affected urban areas rather than being restricted to border zones like Kashmir.

“There is a temporary calm along the borders, but tensions are growing in cities. Future conflicts may no longer remain limited to traditional flashpoints,” he warned.

Addressing broader bilateral relations between South Asian giants, Gen Shamshad pointed out lack of a formal conflict resolution framework. “We only have the DGMO hotline for emergency communication, which is far from adequate in times of heightened tension,” he said.

He further raised concerns over the rise of extremist ideologies in the region, stressing that such environments reduce the space for international diplomacy. “This time, countries like US did attempt to mediate, but the opportunities for effective intervention are becoming increasingly limited,” he cautioned.

Tensions between Pak-Indian persisted for decades, largely revolving around the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The last major escalation took place in 2019, following the Pulwama attack and subsequent airstrikes.

Gen Shamshad’s remarks shed light on the evolving nature of military engagement between Pakistan and India and underline the growing complexity of regional security dynamics.