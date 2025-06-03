Punjab imposes Section 144 around airports, airbases from June 5 to 20

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 within a 15-kilometer radius of airports and airbases for 15 days.

Under Section 144 issued by the Punjab Home Department, fireworks, the use of drones/laser lights, and dumping of animal waste will be prohibited ahead of Eidul Adha. These activities pose a serious threat to flight operations and flight safety.

These restrictions will be enforced across the province from June 5 to June 20 and will apply within a 15-kilometer radius around all airbases of the Pakistan Air Force and airports across Punjab.

A government spokesperson said the decision has been taken to safeguard human lives and property.

The Punjab Home Secretary has imposed these restrictions under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

The orders will be effective within the limits of all airports established across the province.

Birds are attracted to open animal waste, which poses a serious danger to aircraft and passengers.

All Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure special cleanliness arrangements around airports and nearby areas.