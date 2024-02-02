Search

Lifestyle

"Nothing without you" Zara Noor Abbas pens heartfelt birthday wish for mother

Maheen Khawaja
08:57 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)

The mother-daughter bond is a tapestry woven with love, laughter, and lessons learned. It's a delicate dance between fierce protectiveness and gentle guidance, a haven in life's storms and a springboard for launching into dreams. Mothers offer unwavering support, whispering wisdom during stumbles and celebrating triumphs with unbridled joy. It's a bond that transcends time and distance, a silent language spoken through knowing glances and shared tears. It's a masterpiece, ever-evolving, forever cherished.

Cue the waterworks! Actress Zara Noor Abbas just turned her social media into a puddle of warm fuzzies with a birthday message for her mom and veteran actress Asma Abbas that's sweeter than cotton candy. Forget fancy gifts and extravagant parties – her post is pure, unadulterated love wrapped in a digital bow.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a heartwarming carousel of baby pictures with the caption "Amma. Meri Amma.
Nothing nothing nothing without you @asmaabbasgill
Happy birthday to you and May you have many many many more. Ameen.
Agar app Kisi aur ki amma hoti tow main usko Dhaka Maar deti Aur apko apni amma bana leti. 
Magar app Meri amma hou.
Bus app Aur main. Aur Kuch naheen. Aur koi naheen.
Miss you."

On the work front, she is currently seen in Standup Girl alongside Daniyal Zafar on Green Entertainment.

Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her baby bump

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Nida Yasir celebrates 50th birthday with loved ones

07:07 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrates 3rd anniversay with heartfelt video ...

09:39 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Does Usama Khan wish to marry Maya Ali?

09:11 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Imran Abbas hopes "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" will bridge the gap between ...

04:06 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Bobby Deol celebrates 55th birthday with fans

04:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Anzela Abbasi celebrates birthday with friends and family

Lifestyle

10:03 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against ...

10:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after ...

11:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Pakistani celebs outraged as Imran Khan receives 14-year sentence

12:53 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues apology, explanation video ...

01:10 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with new viral videos

10:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Indian movie star to launch own political party soon

Advertisement

Latest

08:57 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

"Nothing without you" Zara Noor Abbas pens heartfelt birthday wish for mother

Gold & Silver Rate

06:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 2 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 281.95
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.39 751.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.51 917.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.49 327.99
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:31 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 2, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: