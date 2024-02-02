"Nothing without you" Zara Noor Abbas pens heartfelt birthday wish for mother

The mother-daughter bond is a tapestry woven with love, laughter, and lessons learned. It's a delicate dance between fierce protectiveness and gentle guidance, a haven in life's storms and a springboard for launching into dreams. Mothers offer unwavering support, whispering wisdom during stumbles and celebrating triumphs with unbridled joy. It's a bond that transcends time and distance, a silent language spoken through knowing glances and shared tears. It's a masterpiece, ever-evolving, forever cherished.

Cue the waterworks! Actress Zara Noor Abbas just turned her social media into a puddle of warm fuzzies with a birthday message for her mom and veteran actress Asma Abbas that's sweeter than cotton candy. Forget fancy gifts and extravagant parties – her post is pure, unadulterated love wrapped in a digital bow.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a heartwarming carousel of baby pictures with the caption "Amma. Meri Amma.

Nothing nothing nothing without you @asmaabbasgill

Happy birthday to you and May you have many many many more. Ameen.

Agar app Kisi aur ki amma hoti tow main usko Dhaka Maar deti Aur apko apni amma bana leti.

Magar app Meri amma hou.

Bus app Aur main. Aur Kuch naheen. Aur koi naheen.

Miss you."

On the work front, she is currently seen in Standup Girl alongside Daniyal Zafar on Green Entertainment.