Here's the finalists of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup

LAHORE – DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel showcased their prowess, clinching a coveted spot in the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 after a gripping clash that saw them edge out Remounts with a final score of 10½-9 here at the Jinnah Polo Field on Friday.
In attendance for this occasion were Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Maj (Retd) Ali Taimur, Country Head of JS Bank Hamud Rajput, Regional Head of JS Bank Majid Qureshi, Team Leader Kashif Butt, as well as club members and their families.
Nicholas Roberts emerged as the day's hero, delivering a phenomenal polo performance and contributing impressive six goals for DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel team, which held a half-goal handicap advantage. Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas added to the triumph with a brace, while Osman Aziz Anwar and Daniyal Sheikh each converted one goal. On the opposing side, Remounts' Abelenda showcased skill with four goals, Swr Muhammad Naeem thrashed in three, and Dfr Shahid Imran struck two goals.
In another thrilling encounter of the day, Master Paints narrowly defeated Barry’s Polo by a score of 7-6. Amirreza Behboudi proved instrumental, smashing in five fabulous goals for Team Master Paints, while Agha Musa Ali Khan added a field goal and they also secured a timeout goal.
For Barry’s Polo, Raja Jalal Arslan showcased skill with four impressive goals, and Naveed Sheikh and Maisam Haider each contributed one goal. The anticipation builds for the main and subsidiary finals set to unfold on Sunday (November 12, 2023).
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.84
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.
On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.
In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
