NDMA launches helpline for plasma donation to combat COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched a helpline, which will remain open round the clock, for plasma donation.

In a statement today (Wednesday), the NDMA Spokesperson said urged the people who have recovered from coronavirus to contact the helpline at 0304-111-01-61 for plasma donation.

He said an officer of NDMA has been appointed as focal person for registration of data.

The donor's name and other personal information will be kept confidential.