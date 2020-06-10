NDMA launches helpline for plasma donation to combat COVID-19
Web Desk
02:11 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
NDMA launches helpline for plasma donation to combat COVID-19
Share

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched a helpline, which will remain open round the clock, for plasma donation.

In a statement today (Wednesday), the NDMA Spokesperson said urged the people who have recovered from coronavirus to contact the helpline at 0304-111-01-61 for plasma donation.

He said an officer of NDMA has been appointed as focal person for registration of data.

The donor's name and other personal information will be kept confidential.

More From This Category
Rs120b disbursed in 9 weeks to over 10 million ...
02:24 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Petroleum supply likely to be fully restored ...
02:15 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Pakistan to give befitting response to India if ...
01:41 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for ...
11:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in N Waziristan ...
10:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for ...
09:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and Europe
04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr