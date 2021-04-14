Pakistan reports highest daily coronavirus deaths in ten months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday reported 135 deaths in the last 24 hours - the highest number of deaths in a single day from the novel coronavirus since June 2020.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,681 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has surged to 15,754 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 734,423.

Statistics 14th April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,092

Positive Cases: 4681

Positivity % : 9.73%

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,645 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 641,912. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,757 and the positivity rate stood at 9.73 percent.

At least 269,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 255,571 in Punjab 101,045 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 67,491 in Islamabad, 20,499 in Balochistan, 14,837 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,140 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 7,141 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,530 in Sindh, 2,732 in KP, 619 in Islamabad, 410 in Azad Kashmir, 219 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,092 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,878, 086 since the first case was reported.