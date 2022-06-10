Aamir Liaquat laid to rest amid tears and tributes

KARACHI – Popular morning show host and political figure Aamir Liaquat Hussain was laid to rest at Karachi's Abdullah Shah Ghazi Graveyard on Friday afternoon.

A large number of people, including Hussain's family and friends, attended his funeral prayers led by his son Ahmed Aamir. Former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and former mayor of Karachi Farooq Sattar were also present.

Liaquat passed away on Thursday at the age of 49.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Earlier, his funeral prayers were delayed after police decided to have his post-mortem examination conducted to know the cause of his sudden death. Hussain’s children had refused to allow the post-mortem examination, saying they wanted to depart their father with utmost respect and dignity.

Police authorities said that the autopsy was necessary to know the reason of the TV host’s death, adding that they will try to convince his children.

Meanwhile, the family members have filed a petition with a court to stop police from performing autopsy on Hussain's body.

Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on Thursday. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.