Tetra Pak co-hosts Sweden’s National Day event

ISLAMABAD – Tetra Pak was recently honoured by the Swedish Embassy through a special invitation to co-host Sweden’s National Day event organised inside the embassy premises on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman attended the event as a Chief Guest. The event followed an inspiring theme with the title of ‘Pioneer the possible’ which represented Sweden's journey towards becoming the first fossil-fuel-free country and showcasing technologies and solutions by Swedish companies as leaders in innovation and sustainable transformation.

As a global company of Swedish origin operating in Pakistan, the event was a good opportunity for Tetra Pak to showcase its sustainability credentials driven by its guiding principle that a "package should save more than it costs". Tetra Pak’s fundamental commitments driving its sustainability agenda were presented through a special display area.

The minister also visited Tetra Pak’s stall and was greeted by the company representatives to apprise her about Tetra Pak’s sustainability-related vision and goals. These included details pertaining to Tetra Pak’s announcement in 2020 to reach net-zero GHG emissions in its own operations by 2030, the use of 100% FSC Certified Paperboard in all packaging material, and their recycling success story in Pakistan.

Tetra Pak Pakistan’s local partnership with Green Earth Recycling started in 2014 and since then has been successfully achieving increasing recycling targets every year by collecting and recycling packaging waste into sellable products such as garden furniture, school desks, roofing solutions, and much more. Guests were also pleased to learn that in 2021, Tetra Pak Pakistan achieved a recycling rate of over 42% of its produced cartons, while the goal for 2022 is to increase this volume and recycle around 32,000 tonnes of beverage cartons.

The event was attended by representatives from several Swedish companies operating in Pakistan, including Tetra Pak, in addition to senior Government officials and Islamabad’s intelligentsia.