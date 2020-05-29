Anne Hathaway, Justin Bieber and more stars demand justice for George Floyd

After the passing of an African-American man George Floyd in US, the entire country is shaken up and demanding justice.

On Monday night, the 46-year-old Minnesota man was pronounced dead at a hospital after a white police officer pinned Floyd, a black man, to the ground by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck during his arrest. The police officer strangled him, due to which the victim had difficulty in breathing which eventually resulted in his death.

The enraging video recorded by bystanders sent shivers down everyone’s spine.

As outrage grows at the killing of Floyd, riots have flooded the streets of Minneapolis.

Even celebrities have taken to social media to denounce police brutality and racial injustice.

This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing......https://t.co/U0EfytNwdg pic.twitter.com/IimJn3RXlk — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2020

I don’t have the words. I’m sick and tired of this, tired of being sad about our people dying needlessly. Harassed and humiliated in these challenging times, I thought we could come to together, but it seems like this Coronavirus has bought out more racism in a major way. pic.twitter.com/vZpNHm9Zco — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 27, 2020

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

