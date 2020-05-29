Anne Hathaway, Justin Bieber and more stars demand justice for George Floyd

03:07 PM | 29 May, 2020
Anne Hathaway, Justin Bieber and more stars demand justice for George Floyd
After the passing of an African-American man George Floyd in US, the entire country is shaken up and demanding justice.

On Monday night, the 46-year-old Minnesota man was pronounced dead at a hospital after a white police officer pinned Floyd, a black man, to the ground by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck during his arrest. The police officer strangled him, due to which the victim had difficulty in breathing which eventually resulted in his death.

The enraging video recorded by bystanders sent shivers down everyone’s spine.

As outrage grows at the killing of Floyd, riots have flooded the streets of Minneapolis.

Even celebrities have taken to social media to denounce police brutality and racial injustice.

