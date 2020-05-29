My 23-year-old cousin died because of coronavirus, take this disease seriously: Aamna Malik

Actress Aamna Malik has shared the heartbreaking story of her 23-year-old cousin who passed away because of the deadly coronavirus.

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman starlet posted a video on social media and broke down into tears while talking about her cousin’s unfortunate demise.

“It’s not true that young people can easily survive after contracting the deadly virus. My cousin Salman Malik was only 23 years old and he died last night on ventilator. His lungs had stopped functioning,” said Malik.

She further requested people to take the virus seriously as it can prove to be fatal.

Malik said that everyone is equally vulnerable to this disease so now is the time to stop behaving recklessly and take precautions. “I request everyone to please stay at home and take this disease seriously,” she added.

The number of cases in Pakistan continue to spike with every passing second. 1,317 deaths have already occurred in Pakistan with more that 22,000 patients recovered.

