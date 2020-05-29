Grammy-winning artists from 7 countries collaborate for a Pakistani song about hope
Since the coronavirus outbreak, the world has come to a screeching halt and pushed people into self-isolation.
With the situation looking more dire with each passing day, celebrities are stepping forward to offer whatever help they can.
Musicians from different parts of the world have come together to hope for the better.
Pakistani musician and composer Kashan Admani gathered around 40 musicians from six countries aside from Pakistan for a collaboration with the "message of hope, togetherness, spirituality, and social harmony."
Artists include Grammy award-winning violinist Charlie Bisharat, Grammy nominee Simon Philips and Stu Hamm from USA, multi-award winning Russian guitar player Roman Miroshnichenko, British singer/Songwriter Lili Casely, India's Dr. Palash Sen, soloist Matt Laurent from Canada, Brazil's Luiza Prochet. Gumbi Ortiz from Florida, who's also been Junoon's drummer in the past.
Pakistani artists featured in the song include Najam Sheraz, Faakhir, Farooq Ahmed (Aaroh), Natasha Khan, Natasha Baig, Dino Ali and Khaled Anam.
Hearing this beautiful song will definitely lift up your spirits and help you be optimistic about the future.
