India top ICC rankings across all cricket formats

DUBAI – The Indian cricket team has become No. 1 in all formats of cricket as the International Cricket Council has issued latest rankings on Wednesday.

Team Blue, which was already at the top place in ODI and T20I rankings, has secured first position in the Test rankings after beating Australia by 132 runs in the first Test.

It is historic as India have secured top spots in all formats for the first time. However, Australia dropped to second spot in the Test rankings for teams while England and New Zealand are at third and fourth places, respectively. Pakistan failed to make a place in the top five as fifth place is held by the South Africa.

However, the Team Green is at the fifth place in the ODI team rankings while standing at the third spot in the T20I rankings.