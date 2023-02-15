Pakistan issues 114 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims

NEW DELHI – Pakistani High Commission in Indian capital has issued 114 visas to a group of Hindu pilgrims for visit to their sacred shrine, Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district.

Charge d’ Affaires in New Delhi Salman Sharif told a group of the Hindu pilgrims that Pakistan is committed to preserve the sacred religious sites and provide all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths.

A large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year to attend various religious festivals.

Pakistan High Commission is also issuing visas to a large number of Indian Hindus on regular basis to visit their families and friends in Pakistan.

Katas Raj temples are located near Chakwal in Punjab, Pakistan. These multiplex temples are the masterpiece of art and the temples are on a hilly surface, standing homage to the deity and goddess of Hindu folklore.

Katas Raj Temples are the second most holiest Place for the Hindus. The pond between the temples is considered to the teardrop of Lord Shiva- one of the three main Hindu gods.