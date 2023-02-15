Pakistan issues 114 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims

NEW DELHI – Pakistani High Commission in Indian capital has issued 114 visas to a group of Hindu pilgrims for visit to their sacred shrine, Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district.
Charge d’ Affaires in New Delhi Salman Sharif told a group of the Hindu pilgrims that Pakistan is committed to preserve the sacred religious sites and provide all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths.
A large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year to attend various religious festivals.
Pakistan High Commission is also issuing visas to a large number of Indian Hindus on regular basis to visit their families and friends in Pakistan.
Katas Raj temples are located near Chakwal in Punjab, Pakistan. These multiplex temples are the masterpiece of art and the temples are on a hilly surface, standing homage to the deity and goddess of Hindu folklore.
Katas Raj Temples are the second most holiest Place for the Hindus. The pond between the temples is considered to the teardrop of Lord Shiva- one of the three main Hindu gods.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce
The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.
