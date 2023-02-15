Search

Lifestyle

Is Tom Holland returning in Spider Man 4?

Web Desk 10:50 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
Is Tom Holland returning in Spider Man 4?

Finally a breath of fresh air for all the Spider-Man fans! The acclaimed Marvel Studios have confirmed that Hollywood actor Tom Holland will be reprising his role in the upcoming Spider-Man franchise.

Holland's upcoming role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will further cement him among the prominent actors who have brought in hundreds of millions with their epic films. 

The studio’s head, Kevin Feige, shared the exciting news that the production houses are working on The Devil All the Time actor's comeback. However, Feige did not disclose further details regarding Holland as ''Peter Parker'' in the fourth edition of the Spider-Man franchise or any chances of appearing in one of the Avengers films.

“All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” Feige said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

When asked about Spider-Man 4, Feige suggested, "All I can say is that we have the story, we have big ideas for it, and our writers are writing the story."

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” producer Amy Pascal told Fandango in early 2021. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Holland was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home which was a big box office smash hit bringing in more than $1.9 billion. The film also saw a sweet reunion of all Spider-Man actors; Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield.

Currently, MCU lists Avengers: Secret Wars in production slated for a release on May 1, 2026. Feige also revealed that Deadpool 3 will be an 'R-Rated movie' while Blade's filming will begin soon.

Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland's baby? Here’s all you need to know

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Malala Yousafzai meets Tom Cruise at Oscars luncheon

05:27 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Tom Cruise jumps out of plane to thank 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans

08:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Tom Cruise performs the ‘most dangerous stunt ever’ for 'Mission Impossible'

10:18 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Elon Musk loses the ‘Richest Man in the World’ title

09:51 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Kate Winslet reveals how she beat Tom Cruise’s underwater record

11:24 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

Man who stole Lady Gaga's dogs sentenced to 21 years in prison

09:14 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Nora Fatehi to star in 'Madgaon Express'

11:21 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th February 2023

08:51 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.

Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.

Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.

In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce

The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: