Is Tom Holland returning in Spider Man 4?

Finally a breath of fresh air for all the Spider-Man fans! The acclaimed Marvel Studios have confirmed that Hollywood actor Tom Holland will be reprising his role in the upcoming Spider-Man franchise.

Holland's upcoming role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will further cement him among the prominent actors who have brought in hundreds of millions with their epic films.

The studio’s head, Kevin Feige, shared the exciting news that the production houses are working on The Devil All the Time actor's comeback. However, Feige did not disclose further details regarding Holland as ''Peter Parker'' in the fourth edition of the Spider-Man franchise or any chances of appearing in one of the Avengers films.

“All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” Feige said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” producer Amy Pascal told Fandango in early 2021. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Holland was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home which was a big box office smash hit bringing in more than $1.9 billion. The film also saw a sweet reunion of all Spider-Man actors; Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield.

Currently, MCU lists Avengers: Secret Wars in production slated for a release on May 1, 2026. Feige also revealed that Deadpool 3 will be an 'R-Rated movie' while Blade's filming will begin soon.