Is Tom Holland returning in Spider Man 4?

Finally a breath of fresh air for all the Spider-Man fans! The acclaimed Marvel Studios have confirmed that Hollywood actor Tom Holland will be reprising his role in the upcoming Spider-Man franchise.
Holland's upcoming role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will further cement him among the prominent actors who have brought in hundreds of millions with their epic films.
The studio’s head, Kevin Feige, shared the exciting news that the production houses are working on The Devil All the Time actor's comeback. However, Feige did not disclose further details regarding Holland as ''Peter Parker'' in the fourth edition of the Spider-Man franchise or any chances of appearing in one of the Avengers films.
“All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” Feige said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
When asked about Spider-Man 4, Feige suggested, "All I can say is that we have the story, we have big ideas for it, and our writers are writing the story."
Kevin Feige reveals that they’re already on the script for ‘SPIDER-MAN 4’.
The movie has no release date yet.
(Via: https://t.co/bMD4KzVewe) pic.twitter.com/aBZN94bMBJ— The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) February 14, 2023
“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” producer Amy Pascal told Fandango in early 2021. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that a Spider-Man 4 is in the works, with Tom Holland returning as the friendly neighborhood hero.
The previous Spider-Man films became some of the biggest blockbusters from the studio, with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ sitting as the pic.twitter.com/Icll0sojg9— We The Pvblic (@wethepvblic) February 15, 2023
Holland was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home which was a big box office smash hit bringing in more than $1.9 billion. The film also saw a sweet reunion of all Spider-Man actors; Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield.
Currently, MCU lists Avengers: Secret Wars in production slated for a release on May 1, 2026. Feige also revealed that Deadpool 3 will be an 'R-Rated movie' while Blade's filming will begin soon.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce
The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.