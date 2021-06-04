MQM-P promises support to PM for upcoming Budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of full support in the upcoming Budget 2021-22.

The assurance came when a delegation of the PTI ally held a meeting with the prime minister in the federal capital where the former also shared their recommendation for the budget, which is expected to be unveiled on June 11.

The visiting delegation and the premier also discussed issues being faced by people of Karachi. The MQM-P leaders also briefed the PM on the development projects needed in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation comprising federal minister Amin ul Haq, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Wasm Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jameel held meeting with the prime minister

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present in the meeting.