Mission: Impossible 7's shoot halted again due to Covid

Mission: Impossible 7's filming has been shut down for two weeks after some people working on the set tested positive for the coronavirus, Paramount Pictures said on Thursday.

The shooting was going on in Britain and the movie studio did not specify the number of people who tested positive for the virus. However, Britain's Sun newspaper said star Tom Cruise was not among them.

"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation," Paramount said in a statement.

The Sun newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said 14 members of the production tested positive after shooting a nightclub scene, and that Cruise, like other people working on the set, would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Cruise, who is also a producer on the action film, did not immediately return a call for comment.

Mission: Impossible is one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood and the seventh film in the series was one of the first movies to shut down production because of the pandemic.

Shooting resumed last year in countries including Norway, Italy and Britain. Earlier, Cruise was caught on audiotape last December yelling at the crew over breaches in COVID safety protocols.

The highly anticipated film is slated to be released in May 2022.