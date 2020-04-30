Celebrities pay homage to late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor

02:08 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
MUMBAI - Bollywood legendary star Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday morning.  The actor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing problems. According to reports, Rishi had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor was with him in his final hours.

Soon after the news of his death broke, many Bollywood stars took to social media to pay tribute.

Below are some of the posts:

Farhan Akhtar:

Rajinikanth:

Simi Garewal:

Akshay Kumar:

Ranveer Singh:

Madhuri Dixit:

Shilpa Shetty:

Hema Malini:

Priyanka Chopra:

Riteish Deshmukh:

Parineeti Chopra:

Shahid Kapoor:

