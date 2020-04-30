Celebrities pay homage to late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor
Share
MUMBAI - Bollywood legendary star Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday morning. The actor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing problems. According to reports, Rishi had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor was with him in his final hours.
Soon after the news of his death broke, many Bollywood stars took to social media to pay tribute.
Below are some of the posts:
Farhan Akhtar:
Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 30, 2020
Rajinikanth:
Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020
Simi Garewal:
#RishiKapoor My Chintu darling has gone.. My dearest friend..my costar..my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh till I cried!— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 30, 2020
Now there are only tears..
No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief.
Akshay Kumar:
It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020
Ranveer Singh:
Madhuri Dixit:
Shilpa Shetty:
View this post on Instagram
Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! 😢A legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile, and joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come. My heart goes out to @neetu54 ji & the entire family in this tough time!🙏🏻 #RishiKapoor #RIPRishiKapoor
Hema Malini:
Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020
Priyanka Chopra:
My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020
Riteish Deshmukh:
Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair. pic.twitter.com/EJjJnuSThW— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020
Parineeti Chopra:
This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told.❤️ #RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020
Shahid Kapoor:
You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020
Have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.
- NA Speaker Asad Qaiser tests positive for COVID-1911:40 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- 'Labour Day an opportunity to acknowledge sacrifices, contribution of ...11:09 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Petrol prices slashed by Rs15 per litre for May09:20 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Pakistan, China ratify treaty on transfer of convicted criminals08:04 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 361 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above ...08:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
-
- Celebrities pay homage to late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor02:08 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan's scene from 'D Day' goes viral after ...01:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020