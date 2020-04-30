Mawra Hocane deeply shocked over the death of Rishi Kapoor

LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Mawra Hocane recalled her meetings with Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor who died early morning on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer. 

Hocane penned down a note on her social media to pen a heart-wrenching farewell note to India’s eternal romantic hero, who lost his battle with cancer today.

“”..People will never forget how you made them feel...” For each time I’ve met you, I remember your kindness, humour, your admiration for Urdu & our extensive discussions on food from both sides of the border.” “RIP #RishiKapoor you shall continue to be the Legend that you are..uff!” she added.

The veteran actor breathed his last early morning on Thursday after he was rushed to the hospital earlier on Wednesday.

His brother, Randhir Kapoor had said the actor who had been suffering from cancer, complained of breathing problems after which he was hospitalized.

Kapoor made his debut as an actor back in 1970, working for his father Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker and went to reign over the industry with his several romantic lead roles. Kapoor’s death comes only a day after actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday.  

RIP!

