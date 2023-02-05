Search

Pakistan

One dead, two injured in blast at Quetta check-post ahead of PSL exhibition match

Web Desk 12:54 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
One dead, two injured in blast at Quetta check-post ahead of PSL exhibition match
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – A person died and at least two other people were injured in an explosion at a security check post in Balochistan’s capital on Sunday.

Reports in local media suggest that the blast took place as Quetta was set to host an exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The blast occurred at Musa check post, Gulistan Road in the provincial capital, sending a wave of panic among the residents.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue workers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Benazir Hospital.

Security forces then cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence from the site.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility of the blast amid escalation of attacks in regions bordering Afghanistan.

More to follow…

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Honda Atlas raises car prices by up to Rs5lac (Check New Rates Here)

02:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

‘We as a nation together will root out terrorism,’ says Pakistan Army chief during visit to Peshawar blast site

09:40 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Woman suspect held as police expands probe into Peshawar blast

06:06 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan 

10:30 AM | 3 Feb, 2023

Earthquake shakes Quetta, other Balochistan cities

10:10 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

China’s Xi Jinping sends condolences to Pakistan over Peshawar blast

07:52 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA) being celebrated today

04:15 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 February 2023

08:22 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.25
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: