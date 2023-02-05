One dead, two injured in blast at Quetta check-post ahead of PSL exhibition match

QUETTA – A person died and at least two other people were injured in an explosion at a security check post in Balochistan’s capital on Sunday.

Reports in local media suggest that the blast took place as Quetta was set to host an exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The blast occurred at Musa check post, Gulistan Road in the provincial capital, sending a wave of panic among the residents.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue workers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Benazir Hospital.

Security forces then cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence from the site.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility of the blast amid escalation of attacks in regions bordering Afghanistan.

More to follow…