Section 144 imposed across KP amid spike in terror attacks

Web Desk 12:13 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
Section 144 imposed across KP amid spike in terror attacks
PESHAWAR – The provincial administration in the country’s northwestern region has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure across the region in wake of the existing law and order situation in the region.

The development comes following the deadliest attack on security personnel in Peshawar Police Lines as the region witnessed an uptick in terror attacks.

Following the imposition of section 144, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali said upholding the law was everyone's duty and that the safety of the province's residents and the maintenance of law and order should come first.

He asserted that for safeguarding the masses and properties of the populace Section 144 must be implemented in its entirety by all of us in order to demonstrate our civic responsibility.

The development comes days after the provincial administration imposed Section 144 banning the assembly of more than five people in the provincial capital Peshawar.

Woman suspect held as police expands probe into Peshawar blast

