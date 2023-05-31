Pakistan censure IMF for interference in internal affairs

ISLAMABAD – State Minister for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Wednesday censure the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for "interference" in internal affairs of Pakistan amid delay in revival of the loan programme.

IMF Mission Chief of Pakistan Nathan Porter, in a statement regarding prevailing political situation in Pakistan, had said the global lender hoped "a peaceful way forward is found in line with the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Coming hard on the IMF official, the state minister termed his statement extraordinary while asserting that Pakistan was conducting its affairs in line with the law.

She hoped that Pakistan would reach a staff-level agreement before the unveiling of the federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24. He said the delay in the programme is neither good for Pakistan nor the IMF.

The minister also confirmed the reports that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to assure that Pakistan will fulfill its obligations.

On May 27, the premier had reportedly requested her to help Pakistan revive the $6.5 billion loan programme stalled in September last.

Talking about the budget, which will be presented on May 9, he said that government was making efforts to provide relief to people.