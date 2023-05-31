Pakistan censure IMF for interference in internal affairs

ISLAMABAD – State Minister for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Wednesday censure the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for "interference" in internal affairs of Pakistan amid delay in revival of the loan programme.
IMF Mission Chief of Pakistan Nathan Porter, in a statement regarding prevailing political situation in Pakistan, had said the global lender hoped "a peaceful way forward is found in line with the Constitution and the rule of law.”
Coming hard on the IMF official, the state minister termed his statement extraordinary while asserting that Pakistan was conducting its affairs in line with the law.
She hoped that Pakistan would reach a staff-level agreement before the unveiling of the federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24. He said the delay in the programme is neither good for Pakistan nor the IMF.
The minister also confirmed the reports that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to assure that Pakistan will fulfill its obligations.
On May 27, the premier had reportedly requested her to help Pakistan revive the $6.5 billion loan programme stalled in September last.
Talking about the budget, which will be presented on May 9, he said that government was making efforts to provide relief to people.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-31-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.