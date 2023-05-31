Security forces kills two terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces shot and killed two terrorists during an operation in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Pakistani military's media wing.

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation today in the general region of Dossali, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), after getting a tip about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The ISPR reported that "intense fire exchange between security forces and terrorists occurred during operation, resulting in the death of two terrorists." It further stated that the terrorists' weapons and ammunitions had also been recovered.

The military's media wing added that the terrorists were "actively" taking part in attacks on "security forces" and killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.