FSc pre-medical students to be allowed taking admission in BS engineering

LAHORE – The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has decided to allow the students with FSC pre-medical certificate to apply for admission in BS Engineering programs.

The decision was taken by the PEC governing body in its 49th meeting last month keeping in view the declining trend in engineering admissions.

The body has sent a letter to the High Education Commission (HEC) in this regard as it has started work on amendments in the regulators for the admissions in the engineering programs.

However, the interested candidates with FSC pre-medical background will have to attend the eight-week course to get grip on the subjects like mathematics before the admission.

PEC Registrar Dr. Nasir Mahmood Khan told media that the decision was taken after a significant decline was witnessed in the admissions. He said the admissions in engineering programs dropped 10,000 in a year, adding that some universities have also shut their engineering departments due to lack of interest by students.

He said the engineering field has a grate significant for progress of a country, adding that various initiatives are being taken to attract the students to this field.