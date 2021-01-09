'Islamabad is a beautiful city', says Ertugrul star Celal Al

Web Desk
04:32 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
'Islamabad is a beautiful city', says Ertugrul star Celal Al
Turkish actor Celal Al, who played protagonist Abdul Rahman Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, enjoys a huge fan base in Pakistan. The famed Turkish star announced his arrival in Islamabad and admired its beauty from his hotel's window.

Impressed by the generosity of the Pakistani people and the beauty of the capital, Al actively shared pictures of his tour on his Instagram stories. In one of his Instagram stories, he praised Islamabad saying: 

"Islamabad, you are a beautiful city." He concluded his post with the hashtag "PakTurkZindabad"

He was also spotted enjoying the theme track of Diriliş: Ertuğrul played by musicians in Islamabad.

He was a part of a Turkish delegation that arrived in Pakistan for the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, which discussed the proposed television series on the famous 'Kardad Turk Lala' from the subcontinent of the Khilafah Movement in collaboration with Turkey and Pakistan.

Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed were also spotted with Celal Al.

