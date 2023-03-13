Search

Here’s why Mira Sethi goes on Aurat March

Rabiya Mazhar 12:58 AM | 13 Mar, 2023
Here’s why Mira Sethi goes on Aurat March
Source: Mira Sethi (Instagram)

Famous Pakistani actress and writer Mira Sethi has a strong stance on gender politics.

Today, she posted a video on her Instagram where she exhibited her polemic against the patriarchal norms that get to “decide” what’s right for women. Also, she talked about the soaring issue of women honour and shame and how it’s related to the progress of men in general. A country dipped in hot waters has a lot more issue to solve other than issues of women, haya (shame) and ghairat (male honour).

The Chupke Chupke actress dropped some truth bombs about feminism and why she marches in Aurat March. She minced no words as she spoke about the misconceptions that people have for feminism. Women want to be indespensible and have an identity of their own, said Sethi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mira Sethi (@mira.sethi)

Moreover, her statement on “gunahon pa parda dalna” exasperated the audience and they have differing views over the subject.

These are some glimpse of her comment section:

"People are human, if a man can go astray, women have the same makeup as men. They can go astray too. Well-behaved women seldom make history," shared the Dil Banjaara actor with the Dawn news. This means that humans are innately flawed and just because they commit any mistake doesn’t mean they are liabled to be penalized or ostracized.

Mira Sethi’s smoking photo goes viral

Rabiya Mazhar

The author is a staff member.

Here's everything you need to know about Oscars 2023

08:42 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Saeeda Imtiaz's new bold video goes viral

01:15 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Iffat Umar mesmerizes crowd with Punjabi tappa at Aurat March in Lahore

02:05 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Imran Abbas explains why he prefers Indian films to Pakistani movies

03:35 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Why Feroze Khan is supporting Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

05:50 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Women demand economic justice and rehabilitation at Aurat Azadi March in Islamabad

03:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Holi scene from Pakistani drama serial 'Samjhota' gets severe backlash

01:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th March 2023

09:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

