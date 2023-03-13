Here’s why Mira Sethi goes on Aurat March

Famous Pakistani actress and writer Mira Sethi has a strong stance on gender politics.

Today, she posted a video on her Instagram where she exhibited her polemic against the patriarchal norms that get to “decide” what’s right for women. Also, she talked about the soaring issue of women honour and shame and how it’s related to the progress of men in general. A country dipped in hot waters has a lot more issue to solve other than issues of women, haya (shame) and ghairat (male honour).

The Chupke Chupke actress dropped some truth bombs about feminism and why she marches in Aurat March. She minced no words as she spoke about the misconceptions that people have for feminism. Women want to be indespensible and have an identity of their own, said Sethi.

Moreover, her statement on “gunahon pa parda dalna” exasperated the audience and they have differing views over the subject.

"People are human, if a man can go astray, women have the same makeup as men. They can go astray too. Well-behaved women seldom make history," shared the Dil Banjaara actor with the Dawn news. This means that humans are innately flawed and just because they commit any mistake doesn’t mean they are liabled to be penalized or ostracized.