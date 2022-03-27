PM Imran says foreign powers to topple PTI govt, refuses to spare ‘three stooges’ even if ‘life, govt at stake’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing the ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ rally in the capital, mentioned an international conspiracy aimed at toppling PTI regime.

Addressing a huge crowd, Khan claimed that foreign powers plotted the ‘conspiracy’ to send his coalition government at the centre packing through a no-confidence motion tabled by the country’s joint opposition.

The premier first thanked the nation saying the way people turned up on his call from all corners of Pakistan is commendable.

“I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart,” the premier said in his opening remarks while he also paid tribute to PTI parliamentarians as you rejected the bribe and made me happy and I am proud of you.

Live 🔴



وزیراعظم عمران خان کا اسلام آباد میں عوامی اجتماع سے خطاب۔@PakPMO https://t.co/G7TqBNBCWb — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 27, 2022

Imran Khan earlier arrived in a chopper as footage shared on the PTI's Twitter account showed a large crowd in attendance, with buses and cars lined up outside the venue.

Addressing the crowd, the premier said he entered politics 25 years ago and formed a political party for only one thing and that is following the vision of Pakistan.

Flanked by PTI top leaders on stage, Khan said he put Pakistan on the path of becoming a 'Madina-like' welfare state saying it was a dream for a common man to get free treatment at private hospitals in previous regimes.

Firing fresh salvo at opposition, he said, ‘three stooges’ are moving out to oust me adding that PDM leaders are avoiding accountability using gimmicks however, he promised not to spare the ‘corrupt leaders’ come what may. Khan said he was ready to put his government at stake for this purpose.

He continued his speech saying there will be no NRO this time for the ‘three stooges’ as they had got one under former dictator Musharraf. The former president committed a crime by giving them an NRO to save his government, he added.

PM mentioned setting up a justice system that allows the downtrodden to win justice, while his government has introduced a law to guarantee inheritance rights for women.

Khan is addressing the charged crowd after PTI leaders took turns addressing their party workers and supporters. PM arrived at the venue at around 530pm in a helicopter that hovered over the rally briefly and landed at the nearby helipad.

'Foreign conspiracy to overthrow PTI govt'

Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned that a ‘foreign conspiracy’ plotted to oust his government via a no-confidence motion tabled by the PDM alliance.

The premier called a letter as ‘evidence’ of foreign elements behind the political instability saying corrupt politicians were paid to change Pakistan’s foreign policy. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest, he added.

I occasionally write my speeches saying he penned it to avoid emotions as it can affect our foreign policy.

Khan said he got valid evidence to prove his point saying he dares anyone who is doubting his claim. PM said Pakistanis have to decide for how long we will have to live like this. We are getting threats.

I cannot share more details as I have to protect the interest of Pakistan, he said, mentioning that he does not fear anyone but it’s for the national interest.

Recalling the government’s achievements, PM said World Bank released a report which mentioned Pakistan as a country where poverty is 'minimal'. Our growth rate stunned the opposition and the world, he added.

PM continued saying Islamabad’s exports soared to historic ‘high’. Unprecedented tax collection help us to give incentives, he said, adding that an ease-of-business model led to the growth of 30 other allied industries.

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar throws his weight behind ... 07:46 PM | 27 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistani drama writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is the latest celebrity to show support with Prime ...

He facilitated farmers saying the agriculturists witnessed record crops in recent times. He also mentioned that textile industries are struggling to find labour as all industries are working at their full capacity.