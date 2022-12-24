Search

LifestyleTop Lists

Pakistani women who made us proud in 2022

Web Desk 10:46 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Pakistani women who made us proud in 2022
Source: Instagram

As 2022 comes to an end, Pakistani women made wonderful achievements in this year. Many made us proud with their strength, dedication and effort in their areas of expertise.

So without further ado, let's know more about Pakistani women who set new benchmarks in 2022.

Justice Ayesha Malik 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-24/1671888960-9435.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

In a landmark decision, Pakistan swore in Ayesha Malik as its first female Supreme Court judge. Malik is known for her ground-breaking ruling last January, abolishing the two-finger virginity test that was previously performed on victims of sexual violence and assault during exams. Prior to her elevation to the country’s top court, Malik had been serving as a judge of the Lahore High Court since March 2012. 

Dr. Tasnim Ahsan

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-24/1671888960-1939.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

Dr. Tasnim Ahsan became the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious Endocrine Society's Laureate Award for 2023. The Karachi-based doctor was selected for the “International Excellence in Endocrinology Award” for her achievements and contributions to the field of treating hormone-related diseases. At present, she is the secretary of the faculty of endocrinology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Karachi.

Hina Rabbani Khar

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-24/1671888960-8820.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

Pakistan's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar made headlines when she landed in Afghanistan to hold political consultations with her Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Mutaqqi in Kabul.

Videos and photos of Khar’s trip received a lot of appreciation on social media, particularly from the likes of foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. In 2011, she became the first female foreign minister of Pakistan as well as the youngest person to hold the position at the age of 33.

Dr. Mahwish Sharif

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-24/1671888960-9507.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

Pakistan’s Dr. Mahwish Sharif became the first deaf doctor in Balochistan and joined the tuberculosis ward at the Fatima Jinnah General & Chest Hospital, Quetta, in May 2022. She lost her hearing at the age of four and overcame years of prejudice to finish medical school. Dr. Mahwish belongs to a remote village in the central Balochistan district of Kachi.

Samina Baig

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-24/1671888960-2341.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

Mountaineer Samina Baig became the first woman from Pakistan to summit the world’s second-highest peak, K2, in July 2022. Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, Baig is the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest and the Seven Summits. She was awarded the government’s “Pride of Performance” award following her successful summit of the Everest in 2013. The 31-year-old reached the top of the 8,611-metre (28,251-foot) peak early Friday as part of a seven-member local team, and was followed hours later by a second Pakistani woman, Dubai-based Naila Kiani.

Bismah Maroof

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-24/1671888960-3316.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

Pakistani women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof was conferred the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, on the 75th Independence Day of the country. In June 2022, she became known for scoring the highest number of runs for the women’s cricket team across both ODI and T20I formats.

Shafiqa Iqbal

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-24/1671888960-6542.jpeg

API Response: No news found against this URL

The 24-year-old data engineer, Shafiqa Iqbal, joined Google Poland’s office in Warsaw this year. She was reported to be the only Pakistani who was hired from a pool of 1,300 candidates. Iqbal graduated from the Punjab University and was working as a data engineer in Lahore before she was employed by Google through LinkedIn. The engineer also worked as a top-rated seller at Upwork while representing Pakistan as the Global Ambassador of Women in Tech. 

Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani celebrity breakups in 2022

05:18 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

TikTok releases top 5 Pakistani songs of 2022

12:07 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Mehwish Hayat's Ms. Marvel episode makes it to 'Best Episodes of 2022' list

12:31 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Malala Yousafzai blasts Afghan Taliban for banning women's education

08:16 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Pakistani classical singer Bilqees Khanum passes away in Karachi

07:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Sajal Aly shares her stance on pressure faced by South Asian women

10:40 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Hijabi girl becomes professional wrestler in Malaysia

11:52 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.15 606.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.22 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK

21.78

 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.43 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: