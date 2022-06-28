Big upset as daughter of donkey-cart vendor defeats PPP candidate in Sindh LG polls

SUKKUR – Ruling party in the country’s southeastern region was left red-faced as the daughter of a donkey-cart vendor clinched a local government election in Khairpur, Sindh.

Parveen Sheikh, the daughter of Ghulshah Sheikh, bagged the election at Ward-1 of the Municipal Committee Khairpur against Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Manthar Shaikh.

PPP candidate was reportedly nominated by former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and party MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah Jillani and others. Parveen got 430 votes while her PPP candidate Manthar could only secure 190 votes.

Speaking with a local publication, Perveen said she was confident of winning the election despite her father opposed her amid political issues.

PPP leader Nafisa Shah also congratulated Parveen. Shah said the independent candidate bagged the election with strength and strong determination. She also felt honoured, saying I am extremely happy over Perveen's victory.

In the first phase of local body elections in Sindh, polls were held for district councils, municipal committees, town committees and union councils.