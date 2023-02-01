Pakistan Railways' fares go up after hike in petroleum prices

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced an increase in fares of all passenger trains, except the Green Line Train, by eight percent due to surge in petroleum prices.

Authorities said the 15% hike has put an additional burden of Rs11.725 million per day on the railways. It was indispensible to raise the fares for uninterrupted operations.

The fare of all classes has been increased by eight percent with an immediate effect.

Last month, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced to increase petrol and diesel prices by Rs35 per litre in line with the preconditions placed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the $7 billion loan programme.