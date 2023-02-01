Indian who won $1 million prize wins again in Dubai Duty Free Draw

DUBAI - An Indian expat saw lady luck smiling on his face twice as he won the prize in Dubai duty free draw for the second time in six years.

Amit Saraf won a whopping $1-million (Dh3.67-million) mega prize in the Duty Free draw back in 2016 and now again on on Wednesday, he won Mercedes Benz S500. The 48-year-old moved to the city from Bengaluru and started his online business after winning the lotto; he believes Dubai Duty Free to be one of the most genuine promotions in the world.

The official figures say there have been 8 lucky ticket holders who have won the promotion twice. Generally, Indians have been winning the $1 million prize for multiple times. From 9 November 2022 to 4 January 2023 this year, 9 Indians have won $1 million.

Besides Saraf, a Tajik national was also announced as the latest $1-million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw which happened at Dubai International Airport. Abduvali Akhmad Ali had purchased the ticket online on January 16.

Interestingly, Ali is the first Tajik to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, Khaleej Times reported. Up until now, there have been 49 nationalities that have won $1 million in the promotion.