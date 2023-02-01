Karachi school registration suspended after torture on student

KARACHI – The Directorate of Private Institutions Sindh has suspended registration of a school in Korangi after its teacher was found guilty of torturing a student.

It has also imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the school administration, which has also been directed to bear the expenses for the treatment of the student.

The decision was made in light of an inquiry, which was initiated on the directives of Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah. The student’s father has also filed a case against the Al Sahr School in the Korangi police station.

A few days back, a female teacher thrashed the student with stick for opening an irrelevant book during her lecture. During the incident, the seventh grader suffered broken elbow.